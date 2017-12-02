Reflections with David Parry-Jones

Just as Shropshire planners are poised to approve a new cinema in the former King Street Salvation Army’s building, Kinokulture seems to have upped its game and been playing to full afternoon and evening houses with top up-to-date films.

If, like me, you believed Kino threw a few chairs into a garage-sized room with a large TV - you’re in for a mighty shock. Nothing could be further from the truth.

If you’ve not visited, you’ll be gobsmacked to discover a cosy, modern, beautifully wide cinema, sculptured from Oswestry’s vintage 1743 Congregational Church. Wide seats comfier than your own lounge welcome you - offset from the row ahead for uninterrupted views - and there’s truly outstanding Dolby surround sound plus brilliantly clear imagery, all in warm convivial surroundings with refreshments.

I popped in to see the outstanding Victoria and Abdul film, with the November released Murder on the Orient Express coming next week and Nutcracker queuing up behind, as an upcoming temptation.

I’m afraid Oswestry - and Reflections in particular - is guilty of going on about the town needing a new cinema, but believe me, we have one! Go along and be gobsmacked - as soon we’ll have two!

Almost a lifetime ago, we’d party upstairs where Greggs’ Church Street shop was - before it moved next door into Curry’s old shop.

In those early days the bakery and confectionary outfit was run by the Loverseed family of Morda Close, so the parties for their two daughters were exceptional. But my lasting memory was how extensive the property was, sweeping back around 100-feet.

So it’s little surprise builders Jordon and Fabre now fancy splitting it into five ground floor shop units, with the front one capable of being a restaurant, plus three flats above. This ‘splitting up’ is exactly what Reflections suggested to break the sales deadlock with vast empty buildings like those in Cross Street, Willow Street and elsewhere.

Rentals on the eve of 2018 are costly, so ‘smaller and cheaper’ start-up units make sense. It could mark a renaissance for Oswestry and, in this case, a brilliant Christmas present when it goes before planners in the week before Christmas.

Come on stubborn Highways England, your complex Maesbury Road junction with the A483 is simply dangerous, after yet another two-car collision.

It needs serious changes and soon. Traffic from Oswestry could be forced left, to swing round Mile End roundabout if heading south. Or better still, realign Maesbury Road south into a new roundabout.

It is all the obvious dithering to cross the flow of traffic that’s killing drivers.

In a huge step towards Cambrian Heritage Railway forging its way from Oswestry to Weston - where it will set up a narrow guage section that replaces the current one - works starts this Easter on removing ‘props’ supporting the town’s Shrewsbury Road bridge.

Chairman Rob Williams enthuses: ‘We will soon have removed the barrier at Gas Works Bridge - with this we will jump into the next century’.