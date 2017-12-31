Three year parking boost to help meet tourism demand at popular Trevor Basin

PLANS to improve car parking facilities in order to ‘enhance’ a visitor attraction have been given the go-ahead, councillors will hear.

A planning application submitted to Wrexham Council in October requested permission to temporarily change the use of land north of Trevor Basin, off Tower Hill in Trevor, to car parking.

A report to the council’s planning committee, which will meet on Tuesday, states the plans have been approved by delegated decision.

The initial application explained the change will create spaces for 104 cars and that the land, formerly used for industrial purposes, is currently vacant.

According to a planning statement by the Canal and River Trust, the proposals came about after an “identified lack of car parking for visitors”.

In a consultation response Tim Bettany-Simmons, area planner north west and north Wales for the Canal and River Trust, said: “The trust is the applicant for the proposed temporary change of use of land. The trust has also reviewed the application in its capacity as a statutory consultee.

“The trust is content with the proposal which would provide a main visitor car and coach park to access the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Canal World Heritage Site and help to relieve pressure away from other parking areas closer to Trevor Basin.”

In the planning statement submitted with the initial plans, the Canal and River Trust explained: “The application site is located north of Trevor Basin and Pontycysyllte Aqueduct. The basin and aqueduct make up a popular tourist destination in the area. The trust is committed to improve the site for its visitors.

“There is currently a single car parking area located to the east of the site, which is accessed off New Road. It is identified that additional car parking is required to improve site access for visitors arriving by car, minibus or coach.

“The proposed development will enhance the quality of the adjacent basin and aqueduct as a visitor attraction.

“Additional car parking will help to retain and attract new footfall to protect the vitality of the area.”

According to the document, the temporary three year parking scheme will be followed by a longer term strategic plan, including a permanent solution for car parking.