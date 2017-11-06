RJAH chairman to take up temporary role at North Bristol

Chairman of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Frank Collins is to take up a temporary role at North Bristol.

Frank has been invited by NHS Improvement and NHS England to assume the role of Interim Chair at North Bristol – who were taken out of special measures in July this year - for a short term period no longer than nine months in duration.

Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive of the Oswestry-based hospital, said: “I would like to offer my congratulations to Frank, on behalf of everyone at RJAH, on this new appointment as interim chair.

“He has been a huge support to me since my appointment here in April last year and I am sure the Trust will benefit from him undertaking both roles.”

Frank will continue as chairman of RJAH alongside his new duties.

Frank added: “I am flattered that NHS England and NHSI feel I can make a positive contribution to helping addressing the challenges at North Bristol NHS Trust but I am very aware that one of the reasons I have been invited is because of the great progress the team at RJAH are making.

“I shall continue to do the best I can to lead the Board at RJAH and support Mark and the Executive Team during this period.”