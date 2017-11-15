£18m power line for north Shropshire proceeds to next stage of consultation

The next stage of a power line consultation to increase electricity capacity across north Shropshire is due to commence this month.

The 132,000-volt power line will be erected between Oswestry substation, located at the A5/A495 roundabout, and the Wem substation, in Ellesmere Road.

A meeting will be held on November 22 to present the formal consultation to representatives from surrounding areas.

A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks said: “Our last project newsletter was in May 2017 and since then we have been concluding our environmental assessment work, continuing discussions with affected landowners and reviewing any feedback received.

“We remain on programme to commence the next major milestone in the project which is our formal consultation this November, where we will invite local communities and stakeholders to view our proposed project design and provide feedback.

“The consultation will include local events and is proposed to continue until early February 2018.

“We would like to take this opportunity that ahead of the consultation, if anyone has not previously been in touch and would like to register an interest, please contact our project enquiry lines on freephone 0800 804 4666 or email enquiries@spennorthshropshire.co.uk.”

The work is hoped to begin by 2020 and it will take a year to complete.