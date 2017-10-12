Celebrate all things apple in Oswestry

Oswestry’s Apple Day will be bigger and better than ever when it returns on Saturday.

Once again Oswestry Town Council is hosting a day of activities on the Bailey Head along with an apple-themed street market featuring a range of products including apple fudge, apple-flavoured bath bombs and apple chutneys and samosas.

David Clough, markets manager, said many of the regular street market traders have chosen to embrace Apple Day giving visitors a taste of something new.

Members of the Cambrian Railway Orchard Project (CROP) will also be on hand with apple pressing, while stalls will be selling different apple varieties.

There will also be face painting, live music, and Advertizer cartoonist John Swogger will be working on activities for youngsters.

The fun begins at 9am and runs until 3pm.