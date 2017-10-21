Development on 600 homes in Oswestry faces another setback

A housing developer has revealed its “extreme frustations” after its plans for 600 new homes on the edge of Oswestry face a further delay.

Nick Scott, managing director at JRoss Developments, says the request by Highways England for a further three-month delay in granting planning permission – the sixth such request made since the proposal was submitted in June 2016 – is “stifling development”.

However, the Government body says there are still issues outstanding for the site which nestles between Shrewsbury Road and the A5/A483 off the Mile End roundabout.

Mr Scott said: “We have been extremely frustrated by Highways England’s dilatory response, from the outset, when they failed to respond to our reasonable request to scope out our transport assessment prior to the submission of the application.

”They have severely delayed the planning process and now the major housing allocation for Oswestry from coming forward for development by over a year.

”Their actions are stifling development and economic regeneration in Shropshire’s second largest town.”

The concerns relate to the impact the development will have on the main road network.

However, J. Ross has proposed some mitigation schemes on the Whittington Road and Mile End roundabouts.