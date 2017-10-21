Don't miss charity date with top TV journalist John Sergeant

One of television’s greatest journalists will be visiting St David’s Hotel in Ewloe, Flintshire, on November 3 to reflect on his 35 years in the media spotlight.

John Sergeant has a wealth of experience through working in the media industry as a journalist and a broadcaster.

This is the first event in the region by the Journalists’ Charity and has been organised in conjunction with Comtek – Sorrento Networks to give businesses from north Wales and the north west a chance to interact to exchange information and develop professional or social contacts.

John Sergeant started as a reporter on the Liverpool Daily Post and Echo and went on to work for the BBC, becoming chief political correspondent, political editor of ITN and a guest on programmes such as Have I Got News For You, Room 101 and Radio 4’s The News Quiz. He was a also a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010.

Tickets are £70 each or £650 for a table of 10, to include a welcome drink and a three-course meal.

Book tickets through the website Eventbrite and searching An Evening with John Sergeant.

There are limited top-table tickets available for £150 each.

For more details email

info@spencerdavid.co.uk.