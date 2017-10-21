Valuation day set to raise funds for St Martins Centre

A volunteer-run community centre will host a Valuation Day and Promise Auction next month.

The St Martins Village Centre will welcome Jeremy Lamont, from Halls in Shrewsbury, to wield the auctioneer’s gavel in a bid to raise funds for much-needed upgrades to the building.

It is the latest in a series of fundraising events.

Lesley-Anne Roberts, one of the trustees who has spearheaded the event, explained it would cost £10,000 for CCTV and upgrades to paths at the centre.

She added: “It’s amazing what people have given for the auction.

“The volunteers are so excited about it and they are so wonderfully helpful – they are the ones who have put in the effort in organising this.”

The valuation day on Thursday, November 9 will take place between 10am and midday, before the promise auction begins, featuring some top prizes – including a Manchester United pennant, an overnight stay in a room with a four-poster bed at Rowton Castle Hotel near Shrewsbury, a trip to Blackpool Illuminations from Lakeside Coaches, and a spa day and lunch at Lion Quays. In total there are more than 20 prizes.

Lesley-Anne added: “Before we had the centre, the community didn’t really have anything so it means an awful lot to everyone.

“So much happens there, from the mini library to IT sessions and sports events held by TNS.

“It’s all down to the volunteers who come in to help including Helen Williams, Sue Schofield, Keith and Emma Allum, Carol Allum, Maureen Pennington and our trustee chairman Councillor Steve Davenport – and there are many more who help out as well.

“It’s a real community hub and it’s invaluable.

“We hope that by raising this money and making these improvements, we can ensure its future.”

Another event being planned is a Christmas Frost Fair which will take place on Saturday, December 2 from 9am to 5pm, featuring a number of local traders offering festive produce.

The centre itself is open Mondays to Fridays between 10am to 2pm. It is also available for private hire.

Anybody who would like to book a table at the produce fair – or for more information about the centre – can call Lesley-Anne on 01691 776438 or the centre on 01691 770204.