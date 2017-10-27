Froncysyllte man caught driving without licence had taken cannabis

A MAN was caught driving without a licence while under the influence of drugs, a court heard.

Joshua Louis Ford, 20, of Bourne Terrace, Froncysyllte, was driving a Vauxhall Astra on September 11 just after 11pm when he was pulled over by police officers on patrol.

The officers noticed the car was being driven at night without any headlights illuminated.

Prosecutor Justin Espie told Wrexham Magistrates Court that at first Ford did not stop the car “despite the blue flashing lights and sirens”.

Ford told officers he did not realise they were indicating for him to stop.

Mr Espie told the court when the police eventually pulled him over, Ford gave a positive drugs swipe.

The proportion of the controlled drug found in his system, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, was at 2.1 micrograms, with the limit being two.

Ford entered a guilty plea to driving while under the influence of drugs.

He also admitted to driving a motor vehicle without a licence and having in his possession at the time a bud of herbal cannabis, which officers found when they searched the car.

Catherine Jagger, defending, said Ford suffers with ADHD and has “impulsive actions”.

She said Ford had told her there was “no need” for him to be driving and he regretted what he’d done.

District judge Gwyn Jones ordered Ford to pay a fine of £120 for possession of cannabis, £120 for drug driving, £120 for driving without a licence and pay a surcharge of £85 – plus £85 costs.

His was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.