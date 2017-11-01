Our Space calls for votes to bag a share of bag fund

Our Space, Ellesmere Library on Trimpley Street is on the shortlist to receive a large cash prize from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco has teamed up with environmental charity, Groundwork, in launching the community funding scheme.

The funding that Our Space receives will support the creation of their Memory Cafe that will act as a support network for people with dementia or other memory concerns. There is potential to also expand the current library Health Zone selection of Books on Prescription at Ellesmere Library if they do well.

The programme sees grants of £4000, £2000, and £1000 being awarded to local community projects in every Tesco region.

Funding for the grants is supported by money raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores.

From now, voting in open in Ellesmere Tesco where customers will be given a blue token each time they shop, which is then put into the Bags of Help charity box of their choice.

Alec Brown, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We are absolutely delighted to open the voting for November and December. There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see these come to life in hundreds of communities.”

The Memory Cafe launch date will be January 29 2018 in the Ellesmere Library.