Catwalk calls to Weston Rhyn Church fundraisers

A FASHION show in aid of St John’s Church, Weston Rhyn building fund was held in the village hall recently.

Organised by Ruth Ellis, the event raised around £600.

Mrs Ellis would like to thank all those who attended, M&Co, Oswestry who provided the fashions and the models, Doreen Hassall, Linda Jones, Pat Evans, Isaac Breeze, Lorraine Dodsworth, Angela Turner, Sandie Davies, Ella Parrish and Nia Jones.

Thanks also to Norah White and Angela Bright and Janet and Neil Garrett.