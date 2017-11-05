North Shropshire College to hold cookery demonstration

North Shropshire College (NSC) is pleased to announce that it will be holding a Christmas Cookery Demonstration and Tasters at its Oswestry Campus on November 20.

The event, which starts at 6:30pm at Scholars Restaurant, and costs just £7.50 per ticket, will feature seasonal produce and taster dishes cooked by NSC students and also included in the ticket price is a glass of mulled wine for guests on their arrival.

Phil Bell, Hospitality and Catering Instructor at NSC said: “We are really looking forward to holding the event at our Oswestry Campus this month. It will be an excellent opportunity for members of the public to sample the dishes and produce that we have to offer, and hopefully will also provide some inspiration for those looking to make their own seasonal dishes this winter.”

For more information about the event, or to book and reserve tickets, please call 01691 688000.

You can also find out more about Scholars Restaurant via their website www.scholarsoswestry.co.uk.

To apply now for Hospitality and Catering courses at NSC, visit our www.nsc.ac.uk or call our Admissions Team on 01691 688080.