Visit the pop-up exhibition in Ellesmere

Display boards depicting the history of the High Street, Ellesmere along with a fascinating collection of Victorian clockmakers tools is now open for viewing at the Town Hall until the end of November.

The Launch started with another highly educational talk by Christopher Jobson, on the history of clocks and clockmakers of Ellesmere, and the High Street, with over 200 slides. It was very well received – and with 80-90 in attendance, £200 was raised for library funds.

There was a lovely community atmosphere and the crowd size was perfect for everyone to look at the Exhibition boards, enjoy their teas and coffees in the small hall and generally catch up with each other. The money raised will go into the Local History fund ready for purchasing new photo albums and folders to display and protect our archive material in the correct manner, so it can be studied and enjoyed for years to come.

Library manager Sheila Williams said: “A very big thank you to the Ellesmere Library volunteers team who led this incredibly interesting project, particularly within the limited timescale - just five weeks.

“The team got the research undertaken, talked to the residents and have displayed all their findings on display boards currently on show in the foyer at the Town Hall, where parking is available.”

For the children’s colouring competition and treasure hunt, local artists Peter Taylor and Sarah Shaw have drawn amazing pictures for the children to colour in of The High Flyer Carriage and four, outside the Bridgewater Arms and No 18, Grosvenor’s Clockmakers Shop.

Keith Parry from Ellesmere AmDrams kindly stepped in and set the questions for the High Street Treasure Hunt, which gives families a chance to explore the street in fine detail.

Sheila added: “Visiting the Library at Our Space, Trimpley: We welcome everyone to come and visit our newly located, new-look Library. Although smaller than our previous library, our new library is proving very popular with everyone – it is bright and modern approached through a welcoming flower-filled arbour, tended by Bob Harrison.

“Please note the nearest parking is across the road at the Pay and Display Comrades Club car park, though there is disabled parking available on our premises.”

For more details of latest news, visit our new Facebook page www.facebook.com/OurSpaceEllesmere/ Or telephone the library 017432 58555, open Tuesday 10-6, Friday 10-5 and Saturday 9.30-1, 2-5.