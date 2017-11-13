27-home application in Park Hall recommened for approval

A planning application for 27 homes to be built on land off Park Crescent in Park Hall has been recommended for approval.

Planning permission, which was submitted to Shropshire Council earlier this year, outlined details for 30 homes to be built, but was met with fierce objections from residents and nearby Whittington Parish Council.

The application stated that six houses would be off Artillery Road, three houses off Larkhill Road and 21 houses off North Drive, as the access of these roads would be sufficient for the new houses.

Residents objected on the grounds that the new houses were to be accessed through “an already dangerous junction”, as well as fears of being overlooked.

A revised application submitted last month now proposes 27 dwellings, adding a traffic calming measure and reducing the homes accessed from North Drive from 21 to 17.

Tim Rogers, Shropshire Council planning officer, said in his report: “The principle for residential development has already been agreed through the allocation of the site and the granting of outline planning consent.

It is considered by Officers that the proposed layout, appearance and landscaping of the scheme will respect the character of the area and not detrimentally impact upon the amenities of any neighbours.

The proposed accesses will provide safe access for highway users and the scheme includes adequate off street car parking and manoeuvring space.”

A decision is expected on Tuesday when it goes before the North Shropshire Planning Committee.