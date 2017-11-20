Business expansion for Halls' Ellesmere office

Estate agent Halls has expanded the property lettings department at its busy Ellesmere office because of increasing demand for its services.

Aimee Davies, 24, moves across from residential sales negotiator to become lettings portfolio manager, working alongside lettings department manager Gemma Smart.

A business management graduate of Glyndwr University, Wrexham, Aimee has worked for Halls for two years during which time she has seen the lettings department expand steadily.

She is working towards a Level 4 Diploma in Residential Sales and Property Management and Association of Residential Letting Agents (ARLA) examinations.

The company has increased its managed property letting portfolio by 15 per cent in the past year and now has clients within a 30-radius of Ellesmere, extending into North Shropshire, Cheshire and North Wales.

Aimee, who lives in Gobowen, said she is looking forward to her new role and helping Halls further expand its successful lettings department at Ellesmere.