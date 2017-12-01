Shropshire Archives to close for two weeks for essential maintenance

Shropshire Archives is to close for two weeks for essential behind the scenes work.

The service will close at 4pm on Saturday, December 2 and reopen at 10am on Wednesday December 20. This period has been chosen as it is typically a quiet one for the service.

Like many archive services across the country, Shropshire Archives closes for a period to allow for time to do essential behind the scenes work which can only be done during a closed period.

Mary McKenzie, acting museums and archives manager, said: “We hope our customers will understand the need for us to work on these key tasks when we have the space and capacity to do so.

“This year we will be working on a replacement map shelving project in our stores. This involves moving a considerable number of maps, books and records.

“In addition, we will be working on processing large collections of archives received during the year. All this work will help to make our holdings more accessible to our customers.”

During the closed period customers can still telephone and email Shropshire Archives, though detailed enquiries will generally only be responded to once the service is fully open.

For further information telephone, 0345 678 9096, or email, archives@shropshire.gov.uk, or visit the website www.shropshirearchives.org.uk.