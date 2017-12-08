More cold weather on the way - remember wrap up warmly and take care in icy conditions

This weekend temperatures are forecast to plummet which is why local health chiefs in Telford and Wrekin CCG are encouraging everybody to adopt the ‘Take care Telford’ message; to wrap up warmly and take extra care in icy conditions.

Dr Jo Leahy, local GP and CCG Chair said: “We know that people who suffer with asthma and other respiratory problems are more affected when the weather is cold. The best way to avoid breathing in cold air is to wrap a scarf loosely around your nose and mouth before you go outside. This will help warm the air before you breathe it in.

“If you are on asthma medication, make sure you carry your reliever inhaler with you and keep taking your preventer inhaler too, as prescribed by your doctor. Make sure you keep warm when out and about and that you go for regular asthma reviews at your GP practice.”

Dr Leahy added: “In colder, icy weather slips and falls become more likely. If you or someone you know is unlucky enough to take a tumble it is not always necessary to visit a GP or go to hospital. If you are unsure where to go for the right medical attention, call NHS 111 for fast and free expert advice. Your local pharmacy can also advise you on over the counter remedies to ease any pain or swelling.

“We are also asking people to be a good neighbour and check on the elderly in your road, to make sure they are warm enough and coping in the cold weather. Offering to get some food shopping or drive them to an appointment makes a big difference to them and prevents any unnecessary trips and falls.”