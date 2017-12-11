North Shropshire resident and TV star Keith Chegwin dies aged 60

Keith Chegwin, the famous TV personality who moved to north Shropshire this year, has died today aged 60.

The Liverpool-born comedian, who lived between Whitchurch and Wem, was a child actor, starring as Fleance in the film version of Macbeth in 1971, as well as string of Children’s Foundation films and TV shows such as Open All Hours.

Towards the end of the 1970s and early 1980s, Chegwin moved into children’s television where he presented on Multi-Coloured Swap Shop, Cheggers Plays Pop and Saturday Superstore.

However, the star’s career took a downward turn because of alcohol addiction but he gave up drink after an appearance on morning television.

Chegwin returned to form with a spot on Channel Four’s The Big Breakfast, where he presented ‘Down your Doorstep’ including the classic catchphrase ‘Get up you beggars, it’s Cheggers’.

His star began to rise again until he took what he called ‘the worst career move’ in his life – Channel Five’s Naked Jungle, where he appeared in nothing but a hat.

A constant face in pantomimes up and down the country, Chegwin also made a near-the-knuckle appearance in Ricky Gervais’s Extras.

After moving to north Shropshire at the start of January, Chegwin opened Whitchurch’s Food and Drink Festival last May.

He is the younger brother of Radio 2 DJ Janice Long and was heavily involved in charity work.