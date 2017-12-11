Police warn of continued disruption because of snow

Police and partners warn of continued disruption due to snow and urge Powys residents to plan ahead.

Emergency services and partners covering the Powys area are experiencing high demand due to the snow covering many parts of the county. Police and emergency planning partners are urging people who live and work in Powys to be vigilant and plan ahead during the adverse weather.

The snowfall is expected to ease and disruption is expected to continue today (Monday, December 11).

The picture is changeable and people are being urged to reconsider travel plans and advised to plan an alternative route in case of road closures. A number of roads are already closed as they are impassable. More details can be found at Traffic-Wales here: http://www.traffic-wales.com/Home.aspx?lang=en-GB - please check the website before travelling to avoid getting in to difficulty.

Dyfed-Powys Police is asking people to consider their options before contacting them, as they are experiencing high demand.

Police should only be called for weather-related issues if there is a significant risk to others, or there has been a collision and someone is injured - in this case call 999. Otherwise, organisations such as Western Power, BT Openreach, local authority etc. will be better placed to help you. Please only call the police about weather related issues, including road closures, if it is urgent.

Always call 999 in an emergency, such as when a crime is in progress, when there is danger to life or when violence is being used or threatened. If you are deaf, deafened, hard of hearing or have a speech impairment, a text phone is available on 18000.