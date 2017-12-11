Shropshire gritters on the roads since Friday

Shropshire Council gritters and snow ploughs has been out across the county since Friday, helping to keep the roads open.

The council currently has 14,500 tonnes of salt in stock. A total of 2,400 tonnes has been used since the snow started on early Friday morning. At the moment there are no concerns over salt stocks.

Gritters have treated the primary road network 16 to 20 times since Friday, depending on need, as well as completing the secondary network a number of times, again depending on need and availability of resources

The main A and B routes are open and treated accept for: the A488 Hope Valley, due to a fallen tree; and the B4555 Highley New Road. The council will get those opened up as soon as possible.

A spokesperson from Shropshire Council said: “We believe there are power cables in the tree on the A488, so we need to wait for WPD to make them safe before we can move the tree.”

Secondary routes are all passable with caution. The minor roads will require extreme caution if driving on those.

The farmer and contractors are still out and doing a fantastic job. Without them a large number of our main routes would have been lost yesterday.

Today the council are concentrating on secondary and minor routes, and the refilling of salt bins.

A particular problem has been the number of trees down. The council have had to deal with well over 50, due to the weight of snow on them.

Shropshire Council is getting lots of requests for help in clearing local areas or car parks. Largely they are saying no as resources are fully committed in dealing with the highway network.