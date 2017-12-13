Ellesmere camping site plans

A planning application has been submitted to create a caravan and camping site in Ellesmere.

The land at Corner Farm, Welshampton has plans to change from agricultural land to a camping site.

The proposal states the ‘caravan park is designed to have low visual impact from views into the site. The pitches are to be laid out in small groups each being screened with planting of native species trees.’

A hedge along the A495 is planned to be managed and retained at a height to screen the site from traffic.

The plans also say: ‘There are some existing ponds on the site which will be increased in size, careful choice of planting and landscape design will be used to encourage wildlife, improve bio-diversity and nurture native plants.’

Any waste will be disposed of by a waste collection point provided by a licensed waste operator.

Separate waste containers will also be provided for recyclable waste.

There will be a total of 25 car park spaces available and two full time jobs up for grabs.

Applicants, Mr and Mrs Edwards said: "This development will bring visitors to the local area and will provide employment for local people and an economic benefit to the local businesses."

A decision will be made by January 30.