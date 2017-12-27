Charity urges walkers to tread carefully along icy towpaths this winter

The Canal & River Trust is reminding people to take extra care on the towpaths while enjoying the waterways this winter.

The waterways are beautiful places this time of year but the number of accidents increases, mostly from people slipping, tripping over or falling into the freezing cold water.

Given the cold time of year, it’s important to take extra care - wrap up warm and check the weather before heading out for a walk or run along a towpath. If you have been enjoying a festive drink, make sure you walk home with a friend and stay away from the water.

Tony Stammers, head of safety at the Canal & River Trust, said: “As the temperature drops, our waterways look beautiful in the frost and snow and the towpath is a perfect place to head for a wintery walk. However, with the cold temperatures and the dark afternoons and nights, it’s even more important to remember the potential dangers of walking or running along the edge of the water.

“Many towpaths away from towns and cities are unlit and quiet and when it has been very cold it’s all too easy to slip on ice or wet ground and fall in. So our message is to take care near the edge of the water, go with someone or tell someone where you are going and always wrap up warm.”

Towpaths, bridges and lock-sides can become slippery at this time of year and snow can conceal boat mooring rings and ropes which, unless people are paying attention, can be easy to trip over. And whilst frozen canals look beautiful no-one should ever attempt to walk on or test the thickness of the ice.

Families should make sure that young children are kept within sight and made aware of the importance of staying away from the edge. Dog walkers are advised to keep dogs on leads during a freeze and never follow their pet on to the ice.

Top tips:

- Whether running or walking, be safe and tell someone where you are heading – take your mobile phone.

- The towpath can be slippery when wet and icy so wear sturdy footwear and be careful where you tread.

- Daylight draws in fast during the winter months so avoid towpaths in the late afternoon.

- Ice will not support your weight. Do not step on the ice.