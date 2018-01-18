MPs learn importance of beer and cheese to UK economy

The NATIONAL Farmers Union and NFU Cymru have teamed up with the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group to highlight the importance of two great national products – British beer and cheese – to the UK economy.

To demonstrate the close links between farmers and brewers, the organisations hosted a beer and cheese tasting event for MPs on Tuesday, January 16, at the House of Commons.

MPs were able to sample a range of beers made from British malting barley as well as some of the 700 cheeses that are produced in Britain.

Beer and pubs generate £13 billion in tax revenue every year, while the total value of cheese sold in the UK in 2016 was £2.75 billion with almost half the cheese eaten being British.

Mike Wood MP, Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, said: “This tasting in the House of Commons showed not only the enormous diversity of both British cheese and British beer but how they are a match made in heaven - an Isle of Wight blue cheese with Suffolk ale; a West Midlands Brie with Scottish lager; or a London Porter with a smoked cheese from the North East - this was a mouth-watering eye opener.”

NFU Cymru President Stephen James said: “Beer and cheese provide vitally important markets for British, and Welsh dairy and arable farmers both at home and abroad. Two million tonnes of British malting barley is grown every year – while around 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the milk produced by dairy farmers is processed into cheese.

“We want MPs to understand the significance of both supply chains to the UK economy and to support British and Welsh farmers and brewers so they can remain competitive, sustainable and resilient. And of course one of the best ways to discuss this is over a pint of British beer.

“Wales was represented at the event by South Caernarfon Welsh Slate Cavern Aged Cheddar and Fullers Golden Pride beer. With great products like this available in Wales, shopping locally and getting our products home-grown has never been easier.”