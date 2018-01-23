Man missing after house fire in Shropshire

A man is missing following a fire at a house in Shropshire.

Emergency services attended the property on Cramer Gutter Lane in Oreton, following a report of a house fire at 11.36pm on Monday night.

West Mercia Police said that one person, believed to be the occupant, remains unaccounted for and officers along with specialist search and rescue teams have been deployed to the area to assist in the search for the missing man.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown but is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Inspector Jake Wright of Wyre Forest Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "A multi-agency presence is currently in place at the scene, which has been cordoned off due to concerns for the safety of the building.

"We are concerned for the welfare of the occupant of the property and are working with our emergency service colleagues to conduct searches of the area at this time."