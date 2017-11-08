Oswestry Boys High School 20-year memorial stone project is completed

A metal canopy over a war memorial stone for former pupils of Oswestry Boys’ High School who died in World War Two is the culmination of a 20- year project by the Old Boys’ Association.

The completion was announced at the reunion lunch at the Sweeney Hall Hotel when almost 50 old boys and guests attended.

The idea for the school’s war memorial in Brynhyfryd Road started in 1947 but over the years the stone, dedicated in 2014, needed protection from the weather.

Secretary Dan Powell, who led the project, praised the assistance of Clive Knowles, director of the British Ironwork Centre, and David Preston, Oswestry’s town clerk.

Chairman Alan Johnson welcomed old boys from the Oswestry area and many parts of the country and included Gwyneth Winter, widow of Derrick, former president and chemistry master.

The reunion was started for old boys from the 1940s era but now it wants to extend membership to pupils from later years and anyone who has a connection with the school.