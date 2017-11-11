Interest in Oswestry feature film soars

The Oswestry Advertizer recently helped to promote the latest set of auditions for the town’s first feature film, “Run For Your Life”. But no one could have predicted just how popular this film has become, as nearly twenty new cast members were confirmed over one weekend.

Gareth Thomas, writer and director of the anti-bullying film, has often called out to The Advertizer for help in promoting his various audition processes. However this time Rocking Horse Studios were inundated with floods of local people reading about this opportunity and turning up to get involved.

“We advertise our auditions nationally as well as locally,” said Mr Thomas.

“But for so many local talents to unearth themselves at once, they must have been reading about this in their local paper.”

“Run For Your Life” tells the story of an autistic teenager who turns to an unlikely friendship to overcome adversity. The film covers a wide range of topics, including anti bullying, autism, domestic violence and safeguarding; all against the backdrop of a sport-related underdog story.

If there are any local men out there who think they’ve missed their chance, there are more auditions coming up, specifically for males aged 16-30.

The auditions will be held at The Oswestry Memorial Hall on Saturday, November 18 and anyone interested should contact 01691 655793, 07488340440 or e-mail rockinghorsestudios1207@gmail.com.