Cold weather saw plenty of visitors to the Macmillan Autumn Fair

Reporter:

Lucy Wain

A chilly Saturday saw plenty of visitors to the Autumn Fair held by the Macmillan Cancer Support group.

Held at Oswestry Memorial Hall, the annual fair had a variety of stalls including preserves, cakes, pies and crafts, as well as the prize draw and a tombola.

Visitors to the fair also held a two-minute silence at 11am to commemorate Armistice Day.

Margery James MBE, chairman of the Oswestry Macmillan Cancer Support group, said: “Thanks to everyone who donated goods for the stalls, and to everyone who came and showed their support which is always appreciated.

“It was a cold day on Saturday so our refreshments team were busy warming people up with teas and coffees.”

See full story in the Advertizer

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read