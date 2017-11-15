Musical evening raises over £3,000 for Severn Hospice

A musical evening saw over £3,000 raised for Severn Hospice.

An audience of over 250 people attended the concert held at The Marches School, Oswestry which saw the North Wales Male Choir perform, with Glyn Owens as compere.

Also taking part were well known artistes Gaenor Ellis, mezzo soprano, and Rhodri Jones tenor, with their accompanist Kevin Whitley.

It was arranged by former nurse Enid Thomas and was the latest of her charity musical evenings, which have raised very nearly £46,000 since 1998.

Along with an event at the Spring Lamb earlier in the year, the concert raised £3,108 which was donated to Severn Hospice’s, Hospice at Home Service.

David Ellis, chairman and on behalf of Enid Thomas thanked all those attending for supporting the event and making it a success.

He said: “Thanks particularly the Charlotte Hartey Foundation who sponsored the choir, Roger George for his help and Enid’s friends for all their help on the evening, the various people who gave donations and Arwyn Jones, who donated a signed limited print of Bryn Terfel for auction.”

At the presentation of a cheque to Severn Hospice, Mike Perry who had also attended on the evening and spoken about the work of the Hospice at Home team said: “We are very grateful for the money raised for Severn Hospice.

“Severn Hospice needs to raise £7 million every year to enable us to continue providing care and support to people in Shropshire and Mid Wales who are living with terminal illnesses; we are only able to do this thanks to the incredible generosity of our local community and people like Enid holding these amazing events.”