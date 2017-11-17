Cryptic Quiz for Severn Hospice

A cryptic quiz has been released to raise money for Severn Hospice.

Sue Barnett has released a quiz with 50 cryptic questions, and all the answers can be found in the kitchen.

A similar quiz released in the summer saw over £1,500 pounds raised for the charity, and Sue hopes the winter version will be as equally successful.

The quiz, which costs £1, can be found on sale in the Oswestry Advertizer office, Chirk Library, Lady Margaret Caravan Park, Top Shop in Chirk, Severn Hospice shops in Ellesmere and Oswestry and the Old Post Office in Chirk Bank.

When you have solved has many clues as possible – or hopefully all of them – send your entry to Sue Barnett, 1 Canal View, Chirk Bank, Wrexham, LL14 5BY or email s.t.barnett@btinternet.com.

The closing date for entries is February 28, and the winner will receive a £10 Boots voucher, plus the glory said Sue.

All proceeds will go to Severn Hospice.