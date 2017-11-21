Oswestry Town Council to consider barrier height at Central Car Park

A height barrier at Central Car Park is lower than the recommended level for disabled access.

The issue was raised by Councillor Olly Rose, following comments from the Oswestry Access Group and visitors, and wanted Oswestry Town Council to remove the barrier at the entrance of the car park or to raise its height.

The town council sought advice from a health-and-safety expert, who said under the Equalities Act the barrier should provide a vertical clearance of 2.6 metres – and that the barrier at the Central car park was two metres.

Other improvements at the car park could include having pay machines at a suitable height for disabled use and marking bays more appropriately.

Councillors have highlighted risks associated with either changing the height of the barrier, and are concerned it would allow unrestricted access to ‘unwanted or unsuitable vehicles’ in an already busy car park. They will meet tomorrow to consider what changes should be made.