Nursery to open at former primary school site in Maesbury

A former primary school is being transformed into a nursery for more than 100 youngsters.

Unicorn Day Nursery will create up to 30 jobs when it opens at the old Maesbury Primary School near Oswestry.

The building is currently undergoing a £100,000 refurbishment and an opening date has been earmarked for January or February.

The move follows a chance visit to the area by Unicorn Day Nursery owner Louise Batham-Willmore when she came across the empty school and thought it would be an ideal location for a nursery.

“I was told there was a lot of upset when the school closed and we want this building to be the focus of the community, not just for the nursery but for other events and the local people to enjoy the facilities,” said Louise.

“I came across the place by accident really. I was driving through Maesbury and wasn’t actively looking for another nursery but when I saw it I couldn’t believe my luck. It was ideal. I thought it would make a fantastic nursery and only about 10 minutes from Oswestry.”

Halls Commercial handled the sale and the offer was accepted within about 10 days.

Louise already runs two other nurseries, in Oldbury and Tipton, and is looking forward to opening what she says is potentially the biggest pre-school provision in the area.

“The structure of the building is sound but there was no power or water and there is a massive amount of work that needs doing, as it had been closed for five years,” she said.

“We have already had a tremendous response and loads of enquiries – it’s funny, but every workman who has been working on the refurbishment says they went to the school. This whole project has generated a lot of interest.

“It really is the ideal location for a nursery and comes at a time when, because if funding cuts, a nursery was forced to close nearby in Oswestry.”

Unicorn Day Nursery will be catering for children from six weeks to five years old and hopes to run a forest school.

There will be a recruitment drive for staff next month as well as an apprenticeship programme.

For more information about Unicorn Day Nursery, telephone 01691 655550 or email info@unicornnursery.co.uk