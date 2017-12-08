St Martins Musical Pirate Play Success

St Martins School teamed up with local primary schools to put on a pirate musical play last Monday.

The performance followed the adventures of young twins Jack and Liza Periwinkle after their discovery of a treasure map, and an encounter with the infamous Redbeard and the Pirates of the Curry Bean crew.

Included in the show were over 180 Year 5s and 6s from St Martins School, plus primary schools in Weston Rhyn, Gobowen and Criftins.

The school managed to sell out all 180 seats for the show.

Carol Jones, St Martins assistant head, said: “This project has been a lot of fun over the weeks and the students have worked hard developing their acting and performing skills and to perform to such a large audience showed how confident these young performers have become.”