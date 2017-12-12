Christmas comes early for regional charity

There was plenty of festive cheer when staff and customers at leading building society the West Brom staged a Christmas coffee and cake day in aid of charity.

Branches across the West Midlands, Shropshire and Mid-Wales - including on Church Street in Oswestry - helped raise £3,500 from the ‘Cake and Kindness’ event for The Kaleidoscope Plus Group.

Building society customers were invited to join staff for a slice of cake and a cup of tea or coffee, with all proceeds going towards the charity which aims to promote and support positive health and wellbeing.

Jim King, the West Brom’s communications manager, said: “Our Cake and Kindness event was a terrific success. All the branches got into the Christmas spirit and customers were keen to come along and show their support. They also gave generously, for which we are hugely grateful.

“Kaleidoscope is our nominated charity for this year and it’s fantastic to be able to boost our fundraising total with such a significant amount of money, particularly at this time of year.”

Monica Shafaq, chief executive of The Kaleidoscope Plus Group, added: “We can’t thank staff and customers at the West Brom enough for their support in this very festive event – the donation will make a real difference.

“Mental health and wellbeing is something we should all take seriously and the backing from the West Brom is helping us to raise awareness, as well as provide the best care possible for our service users.”