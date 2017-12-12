Disused quarry could become glamping site

A planning application has been submitted to turn Selattyn Quarry into a site for six holiday units with a reception log cabin.

The change of use of land for the holiday units and cabin were submitted at the beginning of November, and will also include parking and see the conversion of agricultural building to holiday accommodation.

The application, submitted by Berrys, states that the six units would be in the scrub woodland area of the quarry and would use the hardstanding of the upper quarry as the car parking area.

The planning statement also says that the conversion of the agricultural building would be for a ‘hang-out barn’ for people staying in safari tents, and would be used as a socialising area and provide extra cooking facilities.

The site, which is just two miles from Selattyn and north-west of Oswestry, also lies just a few hundred metres from the Offa’s Dyke long distance walking path, which often sees demand for accommodation from walkers.

The planning statement states: “The applicant’s vision is to retain as much as possible of the existing character of the site, with the target visitor market being visitors who wish to enjoy the outdoors.”

“The proposals provide a positive use for this previously developed quarry site that will benefit the rural economy and create up to two full-time equivalent jobs.

“Visitors will benefit the economic and social vitality of the area, increasing expenditure in pubs, restaurants and shops, as well as helping to support the local public house in Selattyn as well as visitor attractions in the surrounding areas.”

A decision is expected in a few weeks.