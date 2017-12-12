Selattyn Community Group install defbrillator

Selattyn Community Group have installed a defibrillator in the village.

Situated in the disused telephone kiosk in the centre of the village, the defibrillator has been achieved by fundraising events and many donations from local people, charities and businesses from the surrounding area.

Doreen Rae, from the group, said “We are very grateful to the community for helping us raise money for the defibrillator.

“We started fundraising in June so for it all to come together so quickly is brilliant news.”

A training session for CPR and defibrillator training will be held in Selattyn School on Tuesday, January 16 at 7pm.