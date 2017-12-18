Changes to bin days over Christmas and New Year

The build up to Christmas is always hectic and with so much going on, the last thing you need to worry about is when to put your bins out.

So to make life a little easier, Veolia – the recycling and waste contractor for the county will be delivering a Christmas bin collection day leaflet to all residents across Shropshire.

The handy leaflet sets out the changes to collection days over the festive period, with the first change taking place on Saturday, December 23.

Cat Slaytor, communications manager for Veolia said: “Christmas can be stressful enough, without having to worry about when to put your bins out.

“So we’ve produced a useful leaflet for residents to have as a guide so they know when they can expect to see their recycling and rubbish collected.

“However, we know that with lots of Christmas presents and extra dinner guests comes more recycling and rubbish, so if you can’t wait till your collection day then don’t forget that our Household Recycling Centres are open from 9am – 5pm each day except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.”

Information about the collections days over Christmas can also be found on your local council’s website.

Bins will not be collected on Christmas Day, instead collected on Saturday, December 23.

Every other collection will be one day later than scheduled.