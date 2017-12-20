Montgomery Canal exhibition comes to Oswestry

A canal photographic exhibition organised by the Canal and River Trust charity is coming to Oswestry Library in January 2018.

The touring exhibition, which is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund as part of the Montgomery Canal restoration project, was a big success when displayed in Welshpool and Newtown, and brings together a unique record of the beautiful Montgomery Canal from 1969 to 2017, as seen through the eyes of several generations of waterway-lovers.

Sylvia Edwards, Montgomery Canal community development officer with the Canal and River Trust, said: “This exhibition combines photographs from workshops, archives, events and from the current restoration of the canal being carried out by the Shropshire Union Canal Society volunteers.”

“For many people, it will be a trip down memory lane and a reminder of enjoyable times and restoration achievements so far.”

The Montgomery Canal exhibition at Oswestry Library, January 3 – 27 January. Opening times: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9.30am-5.30pm, Wednesday: 9.30am-6.00pm, Saturday: 9.30am- 4.00pm, Sunday: closed.