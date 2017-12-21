Derwen College named as finalist in prestigious FE Awards 2018

A specialist residential college, near Oswestry, has been shortlisted in the prestigious TES Further Education Awards 2018.

Derwen College, based in Gobowen, has been named as a finalist in two categories of the awards which are regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the further education calendar.

Derwen College has been nominated for both the ‘Specialist Provider of the Year’ and ‘Employe Engagement’ award in the annual celebration of excellence across the further education sector. The overall winners will be announced on February 23 at a glittering ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.

The college last made the shortlist in 2015 when it was nominated for FE College of the Year.

The TES FE Awards 2018, held in association with the Education and Training Foundation, are now in their seventh year, and received a record number of entries for 2018. The ‘Specialist Provider of the Year’ gong is a new category for 2018 which aims to recognise the sector’s diversity and excellence.

Meryl Green, Vice CEO and principal of Derwen College, said that she was thrilled that the college had received two nominations.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted with these nominations which are a reflection of the hard work and commitment of the entire team here at the college. To be shortlisted from such a large pool of excellent further education colleges is an honour, and we look forward to finding out if we will be named overall winners in February.”

Tes FE editor Stephen Exley said: “We were absolutely thrilled that the number of entries this year exceed our previous record by a quarter, which reflects the growing stature of the awards.

“Our expert panel of judges was extremely impressed with the calibre of entries and I look forward to celebrating the excellence that exists across the FE sector.”

Apprenticeships and skills minister Anne Milton, who will be attending the awards, said: “I’m delighted to see a record number of entries for the TES FE Awards – especially at such an important time for our FE sector. Congratulations to those excellent institutions on the shortlist, as well all those doing their bit to provide high-quality education and training right across the country.”