Oswestry Co-op stores donate Christmas treats to town care home

Co-op stores in Oswestry donated food worth more than £250 and organised Christmas messages for the residents of New Fairholme care home.

The shops, in Cabin Lane and Victoria Road, asked customers to write a special Christmas message for each resident at the care home, so they had a little note to read over the festive period.

The staff also organised a raffle and staff member Dani Murphy also set up a Just Giving page to raise money for the food.

Sam Teare, the pioneer for community fundraising at the shop in Victoria Road, said: “It’s been great to see all our customers getting stuck into this, and I’m really grateful to the staff for all their help.”

Gill Kerr, activities co-ordinator at the care home in Shrewsbury Road, said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to the Co-op for organising this and donating lovely Christmas food.