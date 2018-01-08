British Ironworks withdraws planning application

Expansion plans at a local tourist attraction have been withdrawn from Shropshire Council.

The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry first submitted a retrospective planning application in October 2016.

The applicant then continued to add to the planning application which included the creation of retail space, a cafe and warehouse, with plans for outdoor activities including an outdoor theatre, mini railway and crazy golf, the most recent being submitted in September 2017.

The plans have been supported by many local businesses, charities and organisations.

But on Friday, a withdrawal application was submitted to Shropshire Council.

Tim Rogers, area planning manager, said: “Shropshire Council received a planning application on behalf of Black Country Metal Works Limited that sought to rectify various breaches of planning control on the site (British Ironwork Centre), and to promote its future expansion.

“The applicant has withdrawn this application, and a resubmission is expected, detailing a more modest proposal, by the end of March 2018. When the new application is submitted, Shropshire Council will consult with consultees and the public as part of the statutory planning process.”