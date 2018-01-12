Shropshire Council parking strategy set to go to cabinet

Shropshire Council’s parking strategy has been established after going to public consultation.

At its meeting in July last year, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet gave approval to undertake a public consultation on a series of proposals to upgrade the parking strategy, which determines the way the council manages and runs its car parks on on-street parking, including how and what it charges for parking.

A 12-week consultation was launched last July and closed in October, and received a total of 2,486 responses and individual comments.

The public response showed that there was a high objection over the rate of pay and display tariffs, that the public believe a bespoke town parking system is a good idea and that the current long and short stay systems are the best option.

Some original proposals have been taken through to the Cabinet such as the banding levels which arrange Shropshire car parks in bands one to seven depending on the price paid at car parks.

The strategy also plans to take through free parking on Sundays and Bank Holidays for car parks in band four, five and six, which includes Beatrice Street, Oswald Road and Oak Street car parks in Oswestry, and Talbot, Cross, Spar Bridge in Ellesmere.

The public consultation has also prompted requests for improvements of car park layout, general maintenance and service provision, which will be prioritised and implemented.

The strategy also includes a review of enforcement levels is carried out and priorities identified on an individual market town basis.

Subject to Cabinet approval, it is proposed the required traffic regulation order consultation will take place in March. There will be then a phased implementation, with changes expected in Oswestry in December.

The strategy report is to be considered by Shropshire Council’s cabinet on Wednesday, January 17.