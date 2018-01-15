Four churches in the Tanat Valley to close

Four churches in the Tanat Valley are to lose their regular Sunday services.

The Bishop of St Asaph has imposed a ‘temporary suspension’ of services at the churches in Pen-y-bont Fawr, Brithdir, Llangadwaladr and Rhiwlas.

St Thomas’s in Pen-y-bont Fawr is one of the churches that will be suspended.

In a letter to the congregations, Bishop Gregory said: “There are some profound realities that cannot be avoided about sustainability and affordability of the current patterns of worship, ministry and church buildings.”

The churches will cease regular worship from February 1 but will remain open for special services at major festivals, and for weddings, baptisms and funerals.

The diocesan authority has put together an emergency plan that will look at the possibility of enforced closures and potential future use of the redundant buildings.

Some may be given the status of pilgrim churches which would maintain them for special services and lift the burden from the Tanat Valley Mission Area.

For the past two years several of the churches in the Tanat Valley have been unable to meet the financial demands of the diocese and have also faced dwindling congregations.

Mission areas were first introduced into the diocese in 2016. While those in north Wales can comprise as many as 15 churches, the Tanat Valley is the smallest and now has only three fully-functional churches.

Three churches still providing full services are St Dogfan’s in Llanrhaeadr, St Cedwyn’s in Llangedwyn and St Silin’s in Llansilin.