'A Few Tales Later' released by local author

A local author has released a collection of short stories in published book ‘a few tales later’.

Chris Hickman, who lives in Ellesmere, has been working on the book for 15 years which compiles more than 40 short stories which offer a twist on the everyday.

After a varied career and living abroad, Chris decided that now was the time to collect all the stories together.

“I thought the book would be a nice thing to hand on to the family,” said Chris.

“No-one reads stories on a laptop, and eventually all the stories built into a body of work so I thought why not publish the book. My family have enjoyed reading it.”

Chris’s stories are witty and intelligent, and often leave a thought-provoking resonance.

The ideas for the stories “just pop into my head” explained Chris, who said the stories are usually fully fashioned when he starts writing, particularly when dialogue is involved.

“I can just imagine people speaking and I think it flows very easily,” continued Chris.

The author uses a minimalist style, which stems from his career in journalism.

Chris first worked at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, before leaving to train at drama school. He was told “if it doesn’t happen after seven years, do something else.”

Journalism was his second career, and he has spent most of his life working in the industry. Chris even worked as a sub-editor at the Advertizer in 1977, before opening an award-winning wine bar in Oswestry. He then ventured back into journalism and worked at titles in Mold, Chester and Shrewsbury.

In 1999 he moved to Cyprus, where he worked in magazine and TV, and wrote a monthly column called ‘Postcard from Paphos’. Ten years later, he moved back to Ellesmere.

“I missed it,” continued Chris.

“Ellesmere is a great place to live. You are never going to think of another country as home, and I missed the greenery and the people. I was very happy to be back.”

The author now has plans to revisit previous works to see whether a sci-fi novel or collection of short stories, including his monthly column from Cyprus, could make another book in the future.

A Few Tales Later is available from The Qube, Oswald Road, Oswestry and online from Amazon and >f