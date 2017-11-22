Success for Oswestry's Team Elite at national competitions

Team Elite in Oswestry has enjoyed huge success with a number of their fighters, adding more belts to its already impressive seven titles.

Daryl Small and Matt White fought at the All Stars Brazilian jiu-jitsu open in Stoke On Trent.

Matt won the under 67kg division against some very experienced opponents. He won the final bout with a rear naked choke.

Daryl was fighting in the under 64kg division where he won three matches by submission and the “no-gi” division by rear naked choke. Between them they took an astounding two golds and one silver.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) is a martial art and combat sport system that focuses on grappling and especially ground fighting. Brazilian jiu-jitsu eventually came to be its own combat sport through the experiments, practices, and adaptation of judo.

Elsewhere Stephen Andrews was also representing Team Elite at the Golden Ticket Fight Promotions event in Wolverhampton on November 18.

This was a tough three round fight against an experienced fighter in Alex Boyd.

Stephen got a convincing win with a rear naked choke at 1 minute 19 seconds of the third round.

Stephen said: “This submission has been on my bucket list ever since I began MMA\BJJ being my all time favourite sub.

“But for some reason the finish had eluded me and had nearly vanished from my game during training. So to be able to finally get the finish was so much sweeter. Sometimes you just have to let go and allow years of repetition take over.”

Stephen now has a chance to fight for the fly weight title on February 10.

All fighters would like to thank all of their coaches who helped them prepare for the competition.