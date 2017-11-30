What a year for Oswestry Team Tennis.

Oswestry Team Tennis (OTT) held its award evening at the weekend in front of a record 170 Parents and children with Councillor Vince Hunt, Mayor of Oswestry, presenting the trophies.

CllrHunt praised OTT for giving the children of Oswestry a top quality club in Cae Glas Park providing affordable tennis on newly improved facilities so they can achieve their dreams in tennis, whatever they may be.

This together with the announcement exclusive in the Advertizer last week that Oswestry Town Council were supporting the club’s application to create a clubhouse in the grounds, makes for exciting times in the near future.

Head coach, Mike Markham, spoke of the success of Junior teams in both junior and adult leagues in Shropshire, but most of the evening centred on individual awards for progress and qualities displayed in the last year.

Mike also commented on the top coaching team now in place consisting of full timers Charlie Goode, Blake Strefford and Ben Syrett-Judd. He also praised the assistants Helen Roberts, Millie Parsons-Hann and particularly Sam Hodgson for his contribution.

Mike thanked Cllr Hunt and Mayoress Amber Hunt, the Club’s trustees, park keepers, parents and junior players who have put so much into the club.

Finally he thanked Oswestry Town Council for their wonderful support yet again and spoke of his gratitude for the professional help given by Arren Roberts.

Over 11 year old awards: Most improved younger: Markus Tins and Theo Batterbee; Most improved (senior): Gruff Evans; Enjoyment: Kathy Clynes; Endeavour: Aaliyah Jones; Commitment: Rebecca Hollywell; Achievement: Millie Parsons-Hann;Team spirit: Jessica Parsons-Hann.

Mini Tennis Awards: Most improved girl: Beth Inns; Most improved boy: Oliver Kielan; Achievement award: Alfie Edwards; Commitment award: Cooper Craig; Enjoyment award – Luca Jenkins-Doyle; Endeavour award: Alys Macdonald; Team spirit award: Evie North; Enthusiasm award (Orange): Bethan Miller; Enthusiasm award (Red): Arthur Grindley.