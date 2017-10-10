FC Oswestry Town remain bottom after defeat on road to Carlisle

North West Counties League Division One

Carlisle City 2, FC Oswestry 1

A late Lee Jones goal failed to salvage a point for FC Oswestry Town as they remain rooted to the bottom of the North West Counties Division One after defeat to Carlisle City.

A goal either in both halves from Robert McCartney gave the hosts the lead in front of the 35-strong crowd.

Jones’s finish 13 minutes from time gave Town hope of grabbing at least a point but City held on to take all three points.

Town are in bottom spot with Daisy Hill occupying the relegation place above them as Nelson grabbed their first win of the season to climb out of the bottom two.

n Tomorrow, Wednesday, Town will aim to put their league woes behind them as they travel to Sandbach United in the LWC Drinks First Division Cup First Round South, for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Town are one of four sides in the division with only one win under their belt, but where Eccleshall, Nelson and Daisy Hill have all picked up draws along the way, Oswestry have lost 10 of their 11 league matches this term.

On Saturday, Town face New Mills at Church Lane (3pm).

After that, Oswestry will be looking to crucial games over the coming weeks, with Daisy Hill set to arrive at Park Hall on October 21 in what may be still a basement battle.

The club will be looking for back-to-back wins ahead of what will be their toughest test yet – a trip to current league leaders Silsden who have currently got a 100 per cent record of 11 straight wins.

n Meanwhile, the club has made an appeal via its Facebook page for a business or individual to come forward and sponsor first team training kit, tracksuits, polo shirts, t-shirts and bags.

Anyone interested can contact the club via its Facebook page @FCOswestryTown