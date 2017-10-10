Home comforts for TNS as Queen of the South head to Park Hall in Irn-Bru last eight

The New Saints will bid for a second consecutive Irn-Bru Cup semi-final spot when they host Scottish Championship side Queen of the South next month.

The draw, made today, saw Saints as one of two non-Scottish sides still left in the draw – alongside Northern Irish outfit Crusaders – as they were given a third consecutive home tie.

This is in stark contrast to 2016/17, when Craig Harrison, then TNS boss, took his side north of the border for each fixture until they lost to St Mirren in the semi-finals.

Scott Ruscoe admitted after Saturday’s win against Elgin City that another home clash would be vital, and he will be delighted with the draw.

The tie is set to be played over the weekend of November 10-12, with a kick-off time yet-to-be confirmed.

Saints have dispatched Elgin and Livingston so far in the cup.

Other ties include Dumbarton taking on Raith Rovers, Crusaders will travel to Dundee United and Inverness CT host Falkirk.