Chirk AAA crash out of Welsh Cup at first hurdle with Brickfield Rangers defeat

There will be no Welsh Cup adventure for Chirk AAA after defeat to Brickfield Rangers on Saturday.

The Holyhead Road men lost by a single goal to their Welsh National League Premier Division rivals – who sit one spot and one point above them in the league.

Chirk will have to focus on the defence of their Welsh Trophy if they are to enjoy any success in a national tournament in 2017/18.

n The Colliers will be out for revenge on Saturday as they travel to Mold Alex, hoping to stay on the coattails of Rangers and leaders Llanwchllyn.

The game kicks off at 2pm.

Meanwhile, the Reserves, who didn’t play on Saturday, will be at Holyhead Road for a 2pm clash with Cefn Druids.