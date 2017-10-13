Elite Ollie scoops second MMA title belt

A man from a local martial arts club was a hit at the national MMA Championship.

Ollie Morris was fighting at the Full Contact Contender Championships in Bolton last month against Ben Stokes.

Morris represents Team Elite in Oswestry and is tipped as being one of the rising stars in the MMA community and at just 21 years old he was facing a more experienced fighter in Stokes who just turned 28 years old.

Both fighters came out cautiously with Stokes using his leg kicks early and delivering a low blow. After Morris took a few seconds time out, both fighters came out more aggressively. Stokes went for a double leg takedown against the cage and successfully took Morris to the ground but he soon got back to his feet.

Morris then went for a guillotine attempt which Stokes defended, Morris then changed hand positions and put on a very tight standing guillotine which saw Stokes tap out.

This was a very composed and impressive fight by Morris who achieved his second title belt and secured an impressive seventh title belt in total for Shropshire based Team Elite.

Ollie would like to thank all of their coaches who helped them prepare for the competition.

