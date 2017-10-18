Defeat on the road for high-flying Chirk

Chirk AAA are still just four points off the top of the Welsh National League (Wrexham Area) despite a disappointing loss on the road at Mold Alex.

The Colliers sit in third spot behind early leaders Brickfield Rangers but were beaten for the second time this season by Mold; this time by a 2-0 scoreline.

Alex moved level on points with the Colliers but the Holyhead Road men have conceded four goals fewer.

AAA will have to wait two weeks to put their league defeat behind them, but instead will concentrate on defending their Welsh trophy title.

They will welcome Penrhyndeudraeth from the Welsh Alliance League, and they will make the trip through Snowdonia National Park for the clash, kicks off 2pm.

Meanwhile, Chirk’s second string were beaten 4-2 at home by nearby Cefn Druids.

It leaves the Colliers reserves below mid-table having won just two of their five league games.

They will look to add a third league win when they travel to Saltney Town, also for a 2pm kick-off.